Norway Savings Bank Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,973,000 after purchasing an additional 255,217 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,893,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,694,000 after purchasing an additional 138,249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $167.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.05. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

