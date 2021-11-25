Norway Savings Bank Buys 382 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,682 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $289.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $283.10 billion, a PE ratio of 116.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.13 and a 200-day moving average of $259.25. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total value of $1,633,566.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 737,826 shares of company stock valued at $205,921,946. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.59.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

