Norway Savings Bank Buys 382 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,682 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
CRM stock opened at $289.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $283.10 billion, a PE ratio of 116.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.13 and a 200-day moving average of $259.25. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75.
In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total value of $1,633,566.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 737,826 shares of company stock valued at $205,921,946. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.59.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
