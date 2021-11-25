Norway Savings Bank Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $132.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.50 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $270,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,425,653. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

