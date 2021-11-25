Norway Savings Bank Has $6.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.2% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $241.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $185.54 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

