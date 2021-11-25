Norway Savings Bank Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.3% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,249 shares of company stock valued at $51,740,197. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $148.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $359.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $149.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.