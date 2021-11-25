Norway Savings Bank Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after buying an additional 1,240,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after buying an additional 862,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after buying an additional 256,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after buying an additional 201,748 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $286.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.91. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $216.18 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.