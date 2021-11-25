Norway Savings Bank Purchases 1,210 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $1,091,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Analog Devices by 23.9% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.9% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 356.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $182.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $134.96 and a one year high of $191.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.66.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.39%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.41.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

