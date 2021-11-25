Norway Savings Bank Sells 2,305 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $54.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

