Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 72.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,307 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Novavax worth $17,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Novavax by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

NVAX stock opened at $200.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.24. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $94.67 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.04.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.21) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $100,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total transaction of $6,312,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,332 shares of company stock valued at $43,023,648 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

