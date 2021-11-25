Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 51,251 Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 12,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 17,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $656,235.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 8,334 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $317,692.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,702 shares of company stock worth $11,922,806.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $29.82 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

