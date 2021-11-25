Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,296 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Quantum worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Quantum by 69.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quantum by 30.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 34.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 22.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 40.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

In other news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $52,079.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 39,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $215,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,469 shares of company stock valued at $536,926 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QMCO opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. Quantum Co. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $361.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.22.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quantum Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

