Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,011 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Capstar Financial worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Capstar Financial by 25.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.10. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $34.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

