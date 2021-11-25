Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 18,929 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Landec worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 60.5% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 23.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 34.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 571,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Landec during the second quarter worth approximately $523,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNDC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. Landec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Landec Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Landec

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

