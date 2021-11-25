Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $242.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.