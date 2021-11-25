Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,215 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Aspen Aerogels worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 280,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $61.67 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.03 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.37.

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $1,922,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $844,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,940 shares of company stock valued at $4,625,692 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.