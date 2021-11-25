Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Telos worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Telos by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,647,000 after purchasing an additional 812,526 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Telos by 31.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,053,000 after purchasing an additional 782,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Telos by 142.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,644 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Telos by 35.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,767,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,124,000 after purchasing an additional 466,799 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Telos by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,636,000 after purchasing an additional 165,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,317,663.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,845.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $461,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,273,934.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,609 shares of company stock worth $8,104,053. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TLS shares. Wedbush lowered Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Colliers Securities lowered Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

