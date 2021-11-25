Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 257,224 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Uranium Energy worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 1,006.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UEC opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.