Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,486 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 26,774 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Dorian LPG worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth $1,721,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 132,522 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $524.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

