Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,572 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of OneSpaWorld worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the second quarter worth about $2,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 8.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,191,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 90,861 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 16.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 557,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 80,046 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 208.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 268,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 181,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 397.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 50,928 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $10.61 on Thursday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $969.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.48.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

