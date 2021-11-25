Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $437,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BHB stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.92. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $32.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

