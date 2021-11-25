Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,605 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Mesa Air Group worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MESA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 272,498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 171,069 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $17.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $275.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

