Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,248 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Gatos Silver worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 78,034 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Gatos Silver by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gatos Silver by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 102,429 shares during the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GATO opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GATO shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Gatos Silver Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

