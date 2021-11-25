Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,287 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.75% of HF Foods Group worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Foods Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 42,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HF Foods Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of HF Foods Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HFFG opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $394.02 million, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.50. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74.

HF Foods Group, Inc engages in the marketing and distributing of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products. The firm serves the Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers. Its products include Asian specialties, meat and poultry, seafood, commodities, and packaging.

