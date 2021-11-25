Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,170 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Orchid Island Capital worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORC stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15. The company has a market cap of $781.61 million, a PE ratio of -60.63 and a beta of 1.25. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -975.00%.

ORC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jonestrading raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

