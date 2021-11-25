Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $15.00 on Thursday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46. The company has a market cap of $590.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.83.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

In related news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $313,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $73,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

