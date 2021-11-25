Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,144,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,706,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HAYW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other Hayward news, insider Rick Roetken sold 133,400 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $3,336,334.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 13,483 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $380,759.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 720,656 shares of company stock valued at $16,763,704.

Hayward stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

