Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Frontier Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,311,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,300,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,688,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ULCC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

In other Frontier Group news, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $1,177,818.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,862 shares of company stock worth $1,471,978 over the last ninety days.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.