Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Financial Institutions worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham acquired 1,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $65,648. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.15. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 34.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

