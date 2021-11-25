Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,594 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 225.0% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 847,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,640,000 after purchasing an additional 586,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 199.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 57,199 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $443,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 94.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 9,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $286,509.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $197,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,832 shares of company stock worth $1,144,294 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.79 million, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

