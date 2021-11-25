Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 89,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,860.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,165,067 shares of company stock worth $143,772,529 over the last three months.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

