Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 300,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a market cap of $675.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.62. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $136,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD).

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.