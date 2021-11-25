Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,746,116 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,746,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 248.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,501,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,898,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,766,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,521,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,017 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 389.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,108,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,260,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

TNXP opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $209.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.13. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

