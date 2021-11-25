Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Bank First worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank First by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank First in the second quarter worth about $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 33.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 21.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:BFC opened at $72.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank First Co. has a one year low of $64.01 and a one year high of $77.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank First Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.14%.

Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

