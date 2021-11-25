Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,098 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of VSE worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VSE by 89.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VSE by 10.7% in the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 177,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in VSE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VSE by 321.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

VSEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $61.38 on Thursday. VSE Co. has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69 and a beta of 1.53.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.15 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

