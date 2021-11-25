Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,975 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Haynes International worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in Haynes International by 121.0% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 448.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.82. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $553.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.94%.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

