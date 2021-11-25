Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 9,526 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,526 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Conn’s worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 399.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. 54.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $692.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96. Conn’s, Inc. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

