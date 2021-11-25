Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 99,500 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 57.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 18.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,175,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,880,000 after purchasing an additional 500,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the second quarter valued at $12,371,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 19.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 85,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Shares of LU stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

