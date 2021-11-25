Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 141,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chindata Group stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.67 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $106.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.76.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

