Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,791 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Farmers National Banc worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 33.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 41.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

FMNB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.96. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $18.99.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 37.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky bought 9,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $134,347.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,065 shares of company stock worth $239,748 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.