NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s 3rd Largest Position

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,275 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 7.2% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 536.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,774 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 15,823 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,366,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $326.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $814.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.84. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

