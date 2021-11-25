Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 890 ($11.63). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 890 ($11.63), with a volume of 9,176 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £314.73 million and a P/E ratio of 4.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 979.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.58.

Ocean Wilsons Company Profile (LON:OCN)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

