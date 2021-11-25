Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110,432 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Oceaneering International worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 530,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 88,362 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 29.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 27,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 294.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 43,233 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OII opened at $11.79 on Thursday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

