OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

OCFC opened at $21.94 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.96.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. Research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 536,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 137,704 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

