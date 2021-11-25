ODIN PROTOCOL One Day Trading Volume Reaches $51,322.00 (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $51,322.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00067292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00072903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00093113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,480.36 or 0.07599492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,081.74 or 1.00213255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

