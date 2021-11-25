Odyssey Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $305,099.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $6.29 million and approximately $305,099.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00044729 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.85 or 0.00236423 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00089558 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

