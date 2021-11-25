OKCash (OK) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.91 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $643,832.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,602.10 or 0.99312954 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00050934 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00040961 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.67 or 0.00668854 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,745,620 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

