Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,060 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Old Second Bancorp worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSBC. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Hugh H. Mclean acquired 2,962 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $34,714.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,668.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,497 shares of company stock worth $123,718. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSBC opened at $13.46 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $386.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

