Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.34 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Olympic Steel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $11.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $668.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.35 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 30.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of ZEUS opened at $23.27 on Thursday. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,169 shares of company stock worth $351,366 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.