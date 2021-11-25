Olyseum Reaches Market Cap of $12.10 Million (OLY)

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Olyseum has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Olyseum has a market capitalization of $12.10 million and $141,289.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Olyseum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00068494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00073688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00093415 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,467.91 or 0.07568839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,146.48 or 1.00196722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Olyseum was first traded on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,135,023 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

