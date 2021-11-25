Omni (OMNI) Trading Up 26.5% This Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $281.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Omni has traded up 26.5% against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $3.79 or 0.00006428 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.33 or 0.00381713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,292 coins and its circulating supply is 562,976 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

